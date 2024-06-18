Indiana man arrested on Outer Banks for firing gun in camper ‘to incite fear’

RODANTHE — Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 38-year-old man from Indiana at a Hatteras Island KOA campground in Rodanthe on Monday afternoon on charges that included discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, according to officials.

Deputies arrested Kyle Andrew Lowery of Greenwood, Indiana, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort, located at 25099 N.C. 12, around 12:27 p.m., according to his arrest report.

He was charged with: “Felony discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear, misdemeanor discharge firearm within 300 yards of any occupied residence, and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer,” according to a Monday night sheriff’s office news release.

Lowery had locked himself inside a camper and fired a weapon, according to officials.

Deputies found a gunshot hole on the back of the camper, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least two different callers reported the gunfire, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Deringer.

Lowery wouldn’t come out of the camper or acknowledge law enforcement, “so we pepper sprayed inside the camper,” Deringer said Tuesday morning.

After the pepper spray was used, Lowery exited the camper and was arrested without injuries, Deringer said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Deringer declined to answer questions including if other people were inside the camper at the time of the shooting or the type of weapon used.

“We did seize the firearm,” Deringer said.

About 15 law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s office, the National Park Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were involved, with other officers on the scene and not involved, Deringer said.

No injuries were reported.

Lowery was incarcerated in Dare County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning in lieu of a $65,000 bond, according to sheriff’s office information.