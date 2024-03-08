Indiana lawmakers are making it harder to know what government is up to

Indiana’s public records law opens like this:

“A fundamental philosophy of the American constitutional form of representative government is that government is the servant of the people and not their master. Accordingly, it is the public policy of the state that all persons are entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those who represent them as public officials and employees.”

And it’s clear that the GOP-led General Assembly doesn’t believe that. If lawmakers did, they would want to empower Indiana’s public access counselor — not defang it.

Indiana’s already weak public records and access laws took a body blow this week as lawmakers pulled a fast one to reduce what little power the state’s public access counselor has. Changing the role’s four-year term to at-will employment strips protections from politics and places the elected above the everyman.

The irony behind gutting the position is that it came with no transparency and on the eve of a national recognition of the importance of transparency in a functioning democracy. Happy Sunshine Week to journalists and citizens alike who dare to want to know what their government is up to!

Procedure often bugs me more than the policy, but this is one of those rare cases that is a two-fer.

There were no bills filed on the topic. There were no specific hearings vetting whether Public Access Counselor Luke Britt is or isn’t doing his job. So, there was no real chance for the public to attend a hearing and have their say. After all, the underlying bill was about meeting decorum and trespass issues — not transparency.

The language was inserted with 11 days left in a two-month session.

A few people were there to testify on the underlying bill and when asked about the new provisions didn’t have an opinion because they had just seen it. The Hoosier State Press Association wasn’t there to weigh in.

This simply isn’t how laws should be made.

So, let’s talk about the actual changes to the statute.

To begin with, Indiana’s public access counselor is who citizens go to when they are denied a record or access to their government. The office issues advisory opinions as to whether, for instance, a document is a public record or whether a local government inappropriately made a decision in private instead of in public.

For instance, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently tried to hide a nonemergency call from disclosure. It used an investigatory records exemption but the counselor ruled there was no crime being investigated so that exemption was not allowed. The counselor also found the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office had to provide a copy of a deleted social media post.

The counselor can’t issue fines. The opinions are advisory. If you win and the entity still doesn’t follow the law, you have to sue.

Looking through some of the opinions, the counselor denies most of the complaints. I have certainly lost more than I have won.

For instance, Hoosiers regularly lose requests that don’t follow “reasonable particularity” — i.e., a request can’t be a vague fishing expedition. And the counselor recently found that a working group inside the East Noble School Corporation that is vetting library books doesn’t qualify as a public body.

Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, during the State of the State address at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

But the counselor is an independent arbiter of the law who isn’t bound to either side. The role is an invaluable resource.

Right now, he or she serves a fixed four-year term and can only be fired “for cause.” House Bill 1338 says the counselor serves at the pleasure of the governor and can be removed the first time he or she issues a ruling someone powerful doesn’t like.

The next change is that the counselor now can only use the public access law itself and court rulings to issue opinions. Not even a dictionary!

Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, added the language because of several rulings that he thinks have been too liberal.

The use of the word liberal is interesting since the public access law itself says in black and white it must be “liberally construed.” So, the counselor role is getting neutered because Britt was following the law.

The House concurred on the Senate bill Wednesday in a 58-36 vote. My last hope is that Gov. Eric Holcomb has the courage to stand up and veto the bill.

He has a procedural argument, that the language was unvetted and the public left out of the process. And he would be in the right to always err on the side of the public’s right to know — just like the law says.

Niki Kelly is editor-in-chief of the Indiana Capital Chronicle, where this column first appeared. She has covered the Indiana Statehouse since 1999.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana public access counselor: House Bill 1338 defangs records law