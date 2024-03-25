Indiana Landmarks moves its Eastern Regional Office from Cambridge City to Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Reid Center is about to receive a new occupant.

Starting this week, Indiana Landmarks is moving its Eastern Regional Office from its previous location at the Huddleston Farmhouse in Cambridge City to Richmond, according to a news release published Friday.

It will be the first move for Indiana Landmarks' office since the organization established a presence in the region 50 years ago.

The move was prompted by the sale of the Huddleston property to organic farmers Tyler and Gentry Gough, who are using it as a private farm and educational site, the release says.

In 2019 and 2020, Indiana Landmarks listed the Reid Center, formerly the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church that was built in 1906, as one of its "10 most endangered" sites, but it has since been removed from the endangered list. However, the Starr Historic District that houses the Reid Center was named to the list in 2023.

Indiana Landmarks, along with the Whitewater Valley Presbytery and local volunteers, partnered to make the center what it is today — a performing arts venue.

"We’re so pleased to be part of the remarkable collaboration that renews Reid Memorial’s status as a community asset,” Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks, said in the release. “We hope our tenancy will assist not only in preserving the remarkable structure but in supporting ongoing revitalization in the surrounding neighborhood.”

The Reid Center, according to the release, is a Gothic limestone building that boasts 62 stained-glass windows by Tiffany Studios, a 1905 Hook and Hastings pipe organ and a 1902 Starr Piano Company 9-foot concert grand piano.

“This is a special moment for us,” Brittany Miller, director of Indiana Landmarks' Eastern Regional Office, said. “After working for years to save the church, we’re thrilled to be among Reid Center’s first tenants and excited to be part of one of Richmond’s most important historic districts.”

The release adds that Indiana Landmarks hopes its move to the Starr Historic District "emphasizes its investment in the area.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Indiana Landmarks moves Eastern Regional Office to Richmond