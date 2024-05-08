Indiana House District 7: Incumbent Teshka routs repeat Republican primary challenger

State Rep. Jake Teshka addresses the crowd during a Hoosier Conservative Voices rally on Monday, June 27, 2022 near the Robert A. Grant Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse in downtown South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Republican State Rep. Jake Teshka fended off a challenge in Tuesday's primary election and remains unopposed by any Democrat this November as he seeks his third term downstate.

Seeking to represent Indiana House District 7, which includes the south side of South Bend and rural portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph Counties, Teshka routed an opponent who also challenged him two years ago, Timothy Jaycox. Teshka won 3,906 votes to Jaycox's 708, according to an unofficial tally released Tuesday night.

Teshka, 36, has held his role in the Indiana General Assembly since January 2021. Before that, he served as the lone Republican member of the South Bend Common Council from 2018 to 2020, representing the city's 5th District on the far south side.

On his campaign social media accounts, Jaycox appeared to try to challenge Teshka from the right. He said he would push to make abortion "completely illegal in the state," going beyond the current law that provides exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities. Teshka voted for the near-total ban that legislators passed in July 2022.

Jaycox also ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Ryan Dvorak in 2020 to represent House District 8, but he won about 43% of the vote.

Teshka told The Tribune on Tuesday night that legislators will focus on Indiana's biennial budget in 2025. The two-year state budget passed in 2023, which exceeded $44 billion, expanded the private school voucher program, sped up income tax cuts and made historic investments in mental and public health.

But he said the process will face more scrutiny after, earlier this year, legislators learned of a $1 billion shortfall in the state's Medicaid budget. While Teshka says the forecasting error was a fluke, it will lead to a number of major changes to policies affecting the aging and disabled population starting July 1.

Teshka said his funding priorities will focus on how the K-12 education system can boost reading and math literacy rates. He said he'll also look to facilitate the recent boom of investment happening in western St. Joseph County, where Amazon plans to build an $11 billion data center.

"I'm always going to be regionally focused," Teshka said, "so we make sure the state is not just Indy-centric."

He works as a business development professional and earned his master's degree in public affairs from Indiana University South Bend. He lives in his hometown of North Liberty with his wife and two children.

The Democratic Party has the option to slate in a candidate to face Teshka in the fall campaign.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Who won Indiana House District 7 race? Jake Teshka again beats Jaycox