Indiana high school seniors to get letter about in-state college options. Here's why

Indiana high school seniors can expect to see letters in their mailboxes this fall about college, but it might not be the letters they're hoping to receive.

Starting next school year all Indiana high schools must participate in the “Indiana Pre-admissions: Your Path to College” program, which sends letters to seniors notifying them of which Indiana colleges and universities they qualify for based on their junior year GPA and SAT scores.

The letter doesn’t mean that the student is automatically admitted to all the colleges listed but aims to help inform Hoosier students about their options for education after high school.

“Our goal here was to create a much friendlier marketplace for students and their families, and yes, to keep as much talent as possible in our state,” said Chris Lowery, commissioner for Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education.While Indiana has made progress in increasing the state's higher education enrollment this year, state officials hope the letter reverses the state's stagnating college-going rate, or students who head to college directly after high school.

Who will get the letter?

Some 75,000 high school seniors will receive the letter this September, Lowery said during his State of Higher Education address Monday.

This past September, high schools could opt-in to the pre-admission process. Around 57,000 students, or about 80% of high school seniors, received letters this year, Lowery said.

Along with identifying for what colleges and universities the students qualify, the letter also tells the student how they can research the school, how they can apply and how to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

Some of the state's biggest campuses, like IU Bloomington and Purdue University West Lafayette, are not participating in the pre-admission program but that doesn't mean students can't apply. Information on those universities and others can be found at learnmoreindiana.org/preadmit.

The pre-admissions program differs from an automatic admittance program, like the current partnership between Indiana University Indianapolis and Indianapolis Public Schools that automatically admits students with a certain GPA to the university.

How many Indiana students go to college?

Only two other states, Idaho and Minnesota, have a pre-admissions program. Such programs aim to boost the number of students who attend college in the state.

While Indiana still lags in increasing its college-going rate, this fall saw a bump in higher education enrollment with an increase of around 5,000 students, or about 2%, when compared to fall 2022.

Around 244,000 students were enrolled in Indiana's colleges and universities seeking both undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fall of 2023.

Lowery said in Monday’s speech that despite the progress, more work needs to be done to increase higher-education attainment.

“Last year was the wake-up call and this year the data tells us we're on the right path, but work remains,” Lowery said.

