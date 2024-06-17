Indiana Harbor project expands capacity of Confined Disposal Facility for dredging

Local and federal officials marked the completion of the Dike Raise construction project on Monday at the Indiana Harbor Confined Disposal Facility.

U.S. Rep Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, and officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the end of the project, which doubles the current capacity to 4.8 million cubic yards and allows for maintenance dredging to continue for the next 35 to 40 years.

“As a side benefit of dredging the contaminated sediments out of Indiana Harbor to ensure that it is able to continue functioning as a critical linchpin of trade and commerce and economic driver to the area,” said Col. Kenneth Rockwell in a release. “We are seeing environmental benefits from the removal and safe containment of these contaminants from the river.”

USACE Project manager Mike Nguyen said the contaminated dredged materials are confined to the confined disposal facility and will be covered by approximately 2 feet of water “to minimize emissions of both volatile contaminants and particulates to the environment.”

“The area is constantly under air monitoring, and we have coordinated with local emergency response groups in the area on how to handle emergency situations. We also control oil and monitor turbidity around the dredging area and provide control of suspended solids if the monitoring indicates control is required,” Nguyen said in a release.

The Indiana Harbor was constructed in the early 1900s to serve as a connection to Lake Michigan, which changed the flow of the Grand Calumet River. The harbor was authorized as a federal harbor in 1910 by the Rivers and Harbors Act, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers press release.

The harbor has a five-year average of 11.58 million tons of cargo and brings in $20 million annually to the region, according to the release.

The dike raise contract was awarded in September 2020 and completed in June, according to the release.

“I appreciate that this impactful action will continue to allow all our workers and industry to utilize our essential waterways and thrive in a growing regional economy,” Mrvan said.

Dredging for Indiana Harbor is scheduled to begin after Labor Day. A public meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. July 20 after the monthly East Chicago Waterways Management District board meeting.

