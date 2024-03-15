Indiana governor issues condolences to those impacted by Randolph County storms

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has released a statement after severe weather moved through the state Thursday night.

Holcomb said on social media Thursday night that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security continues to monitor the situation.

“Janet & I send our deepest condolences & prayers to the loved ones of those impacted by tonight’s storms & the Hoosiers in the path of destruction,” he said in a statement. “The people of Winchester are resilient & should know the state will walk alongside & support them as we pick up the pieces & rebuild.”

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said on social media Thursday night that they are asking people to avoid Winchester.

“Please avoid the area of Winchester if possible,” they said. “Several emergency workers are in the area due to heavy storm damage.”

News Center 7 also reported that tornadoes reportedly touched down at multiple locations around Jefferson County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said Thursday afternoon.

He said multiple homes were damaged as well as trees and power lines were down.

Holcomb said that severe weather has impacted Hoosiers across the state, and they will have emergency response personnel in the impacted areas.

