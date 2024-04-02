Indiana felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
A bank robber who authorities say zip-tied bank employees and made off with nearly $80,000 in cash from an Inver Grove Heights bank was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said Monday.
Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 45, of Indiana was sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm after authorities said he used a gun to rob Vermillion State Bank on 80th Street East in Inver Grove Heights with another man on Dec. 22, 2022, according to court documents.
In January 2023, investigators tracked McIntosh to a home where he had stored some of his belongings. Using a search warrant, investigators found money with serial numbers that matched the cash from the bank robbery and bait bills stolen from the bank. In addition, they found a gun with an extended magazine belonging to McIntosh. Because he has felony prior convictions, including bank robbery and domestic assault, McIntosh is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
He pleaded guilty in November to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Apple River stabbing trial begins with photos of confrontation that left Stillwater teen fatally wounded
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul girl, 13, told police she was playing with gun, didn’t know it was loaded when she shot boy, 11
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting peer in East Side alley
Crime & Public Safety | Woodbury man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, barricading himself inside a house
Crime & Public Safety | Woman arrested after gunshot leads to standoff at Burnsville home, police say