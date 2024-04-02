Indiana felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

A bank robber who authorities say zip-tied bank employees and made off with nearly $80,000 in cash from an Inver Grove Heights bank was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said Monday.

Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 45, of Indiana was sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm after authorities said he used a gun to rob Vermillion State Bank on 80th Street East in Inver Grove Heights with another man on Dec. 22, 2022, according to court documents.

In January 2023, investigators tracked McIntosh to a home where he had stored some of his belongings. Using a search warrant, investigators found money with serial numbers that matched the cash from the bank robbery and bait bills stolen from the bank. In addition, they found a gun with an extended magazine belonging to McIntosh. Because he has felony prior convictions, including bank robbery and domestic assault, McIntosh is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in November to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim.

