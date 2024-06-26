Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen in Illinois, Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The hub will produce hydrogen with nuclear power in the area. Two other sites will use nuclear power, though the Midwest site is planned to be the largest user of nuclear power, the official said. The hub will enable decarbonization of steel and glass production, power generation, refining, heavy-duty transportation, and sustainable aviation fuel, according to the release. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

Three Hoosier lawmakers — Democrats serving in Indiana’s House of Representatives — will attend a White House convention dedicated to gun violence prevention on Wednesday.

They are Reps. Maureen Bauer of South Bend, Carey Hamilton of Indianapolis and Ragen Hatcher of Gary.

“These legislators were invited to this conference for their dedication to preventing gun violence in their communities and across the state,” the Indiana House Democratic Caucus noted in a news release.

They’ll join state lawmakers from across the country at President Joe Biden’s Safer States Legislative Convening. It’s set to feature talks from senior White House officials and state leaders, along with breakout group discussions.

The Biden administration convened healthcare executives, leaders, practitioners and service providers on the topic earlier this month.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

It isn’t the first time to the White House for the lawmakers. In June 2023, Hamilton joined lawmakers from across the country at a White House discussion of state-level child care policy. Hatcher and Bauer also attended a December 2023 gun prevention meeting with the Biden-Harris administration.

The post Indiana Democrats to attend White House gun violence meeting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.