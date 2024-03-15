Indiana colleges delay enrollment decision deadline in wake of FAFSA delays

Many of Indiana’s largest colleges and universities are delaying their enrollment deadlines due to complications with the rollout of the simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Ball State University announced Tuesday that they will delay their deadline from May 1 to June 1 to give families enough time to make decisions based on the financial aid offers they receive from universities.

Indiana’s two flagship universities Purdue University and Indiana University at Bloomington announced earlier they will push their deadlines back to May 15.

Indiana University at Indianapolis is asking admitted students to make a decision by June 1.

This week some colleges and universities across the country received the first batch of federal data they needed to send financial aid information to families. This process usually begins months earlier but has been delayed this year after the rocky rollout of the new FAFSA form.

Some of Indiana’s smaller universities are sticking with the May 1 deadline, as their smaller student populations mean they have a quicker turnaround time to hand out financial aid decisions to students.

Marian University in Indianapolis told IndyStar that the school will keep the May 1 deadline but may still accept deposits after May 1.

“We’re trying not to disrupt more than the federal government has already disrupted the process because the feedback we've also been getting is that we're all kind of in this together and there's not much any of us can do but be as prepared as possible so we can get so we can get these packages out,” said Jessica Morales Maust, the assistant vice president of enrollment for Marian University.

Butler University officials also said they plan to stick with the May 1 deadline but will be “generous in offering deposit refunds, if needed, past May 1.”

“Just as we work with a student individually during the admission process, we will continue to work with students individually throughout the financial aid and enrollment process,” said Lori Greene, vice president for enrollment management at Butler University.

Indiana students need to file their FAFSA by April 15 to be considered for state-based financial aid for the 2024-25 school year.

