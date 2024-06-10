Indiana Co. man wanted by state police for unlawfully entering apartment, approaching woman in bed

Troopers are searching for a man who was reported to have unlawfully entered an apartment in Indiana County.

Brian Derek Jones, 21, of Kent, was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass and an arrest warrant was issued.

Troopers were called to an apartment at 310 Maple Street in White Township at around 12:20 a.m. on June 9. A person reported that an acquaintance, identified as Jones, entered her apartment through an unlocked window and approached her as she was lying in bed. The victim said that Jones fled after she yelled at him to leave.

Jones, who is believed to be homeless and on foot, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop A at 724-357-1960 or call 911.

Since June 6, troopers have also investigated two recent similar incidents in the area of Maple Street and South 3rd Street in White Township, both of which occurred during the late night/early morning hours.

In those incidents, an unknown person was reported to have been looking in a window of a residence and an unknown person was reported to have opened an unsecured door of an occupied home. In both incidents, no property was reported to have been stolen or damaged and the suspect fled prior to troopers’ arrival.

In light of these incidents, troopers are urging residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity and ensure that their doors and windows are secured.

