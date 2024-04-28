Indiana Capital Chronicle honored at journalism awards

From left to right, Casey Smith, Leslie Bonilla Muñiz and Niki Kelly at Friday night's Society of Professional Journalists banquet.

The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists gave four awards to the Indiana Capital Chronicle Friday night.

The ICC took home First Place for best journalism website in Indiana, the second year in a row for this award.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz took third place for environmental reporting in the print and digital division above 10,000 circulation. Her story delved into a controversial carbon sequestration project in southern Indiana.

Our morning newsletter, Fast Break, won Third Place for best newsletter. If you aren’t subscribed you can do so here.

Michael Leppert, who writes columns for ICC, took Second Place for column writing in the print and digital category above 10,000 circulation. Three columns were submitted: Indiana is surrounded and it’s gonna cost us; Time to have a serious talk about chili; Yes, white folks, the U.S. Supreme Court hurt you too.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle launched in June 2022 as an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections.

It is an affiliate of States Newsroom , the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization, supported by grants and donations . It is free of advertising and free to readers. We retain full editorial independence.

Our work is also free to republish by following our republishing guidelines.

