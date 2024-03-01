Indiana candy and chocolate factories you don't need a golden ticket to tour

If Oompa Loompas were real, they would've sung a song about how terrible "Willy's Chocolate Experience" was in Glasgow, Scotland, last week.

What do you get when you pay $44 a ticket to see "a celebration of chocolate in all its delightful forms?" Apparently a sparsely decorated warehouse with a half-inflated bouncy castle, jaded actors who clearly look miserable, as well as a nightmare-fueled villain who reduced some children to tears.

Even worse, there was no chocolate.

Kids received two jelly beans and a cup of limeade. Organizers have since apologized after furious parents called police, demanding refunds, the BBC reported.

If those same U.K. parents ever travel to the United States, they ought to visit Indiana. The Hoosier state is fortunate to have several chocolate and candy factories that won't leave you feeling sour by the end of your trip.

Here are some of the sweetest tours even Willy Wonka would be proud of.

Abbott’s Candies - Hagerstown

Abbott's has been making caramel since before automobiles were invented. The company bills itself as the oldest candy shop in Indiana having been established in 1890. You can visit this Hagerstown confectionary for its handmade caramels and toffees as well as peanut and cashew brittle. And while there's no river of chocolate to sail on, Abbott's has a lot of fudge to enjoy.

Free, handicap accessible tours are available at Abbott's for small to large groups from 10-10:30 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m., according to the company, which asks visitors to book the tours ahead of time in order to reserve a spot. You can request a tour online at abbottscandy.com/tours/ to watch as the candy is made.

Where it is: 48 E Walnut St, Hagerstown, IN 47346

Schimpff’s Confectionery - Jeffersonville

Opened in 1891, Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville near Louisville is one of the oldest family-owned candy businesses in the country. Visitors can enjoy the 50s-style soda fountain, candy museum, enjoy locally made favorites such as Cinnamon Red Hots and watch as the candy is being made.

Free tours lasting roughly 40 minutes are available Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., according to the company, except on major holidays when the factory is closed.

Where it is: 347 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

South Bend Chocolate Company - South Bend (of course)

Solid chocolate Easter bunnies are ready for packaging Tuesday at the South Bend Chocolate Company Factory on Sample Street. SBT Photo/SANTIAGO FLORES

Visitors who take the factory tour at the South Bend Chocolate Company are treated to a pretty sweet deal.

A guide leads guests through its more than 58,000 square-foot factory, teaching a history lesson of chocolate and its origins. The chocolate museum is home to one of the largest collections of chocolate memorabilia in the world, according to the company, including a 1,300-year-old Mayan chocolate pot.

For "Wonka-wannabes" who pay a small fee, you can go behind the scenes for a personal tour lasting roughly an hour. The cost is $5 ages 12 and up, $2 for children 2-11. Tours are at the top of every hour, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Mon–Fri and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays & major holidays.

Where it is: 3300 W Sample St South Bend, IN

DeBrand Fine Chocolates - Fort Wayne

Hot chocolate served at DeBrand Fine Chocolates of Indianapolis.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates founder, Cathy Brand-Beere, began her confectionery career at age 8, making and selling candy in elementary school. Her passion for chocolate never soured, according to her company website. Today, her company employs roughly 100 people and has retail shops in Fort Wayne and in Indianapolis.

Visitors to Fort Wayne can take a tour of the factory, viewing the chocolate making kitchens and walk away with gourmet chocolate samples. Public tours happen Tuesdays at 10 a.m., Thursdays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., according to the company. The cost is $10 per person, with each person receiving a rebate of $10 off a $20 or more purchase. No reservation is required. Private tours are available as well.

Where it is: 10105 Auburn Park Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

