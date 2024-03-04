Indiana bill requiring porn websites to verify visitor ages heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb

A bill that would allow Hoosier parents to sue porn sites if their children get past age verification barriers is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Under Senate Bill 17, carried by Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, “adult oriented websites” that publish material harmful to minors would be required to verify a person accessing the website is 18-years or older. According to state law, harmful materials for minors includes representations of nudity, sexual conduct and sado-masochistic abuse.

The bill states that if a child accesses a porn website that is “knowingly or intentionally” operating without age verification measures, a parent or guardian can bring legal action and receive up to $5,000 in damages if a court rules in their favor.

More: Library board votes to end controversial policy that moved books out of teen section

The Senate gave final approval to the bill by a 46-2 vote Monday. The bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support.

"This is going to go a long way to making sure our kids are not viewing this content," Bohacek said when the bill first passed the Senate in January.

According to the bill, the attorney general and any other person across the state can also sue website operators that publish material without the age verification steps. The attorney general in bringing legal action can seek a civil penalty of up to $250,000.

The first in a wave of age verification bills passed in Louisiana in 2022 and similar legislation followed in states, such as Louisiana, Texas and Montana.

Adult websites have taken steps to block users in states with such laws. For example, Pornhub in 2023 banned users in Utah after the state passed an age verification law.

USA Today contributed to this story.

Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter/X @CarloniBrittany.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana bill mandating age checks for porn websites heads to governor