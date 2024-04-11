Indiana awards $45M for READI 2.0 'quality of place' grants in St. Joe, Elkhart, Marshall

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state has awarded $45 million to the region of St. Joseph, Elkhart and Marshall counties from its READI 2.0 grants for brick-and-mortar projects that boost “quality of place and quality of life initiatives.”

Next up, the region will identify projects where it will channel the money.

It was among $500 million that the state awarded to 15 regions covering all 92 counties.

South Bend-Elkhart, as the local three-county region is called, was among six regions that were awarded $45 million each. Other awards ranged from $10 million to $35 million.

“We are ecstatic that the IEDC recognizes the work being done in the South Bend – Elkhart region and supports this regional development with READI funds this round,” said John DeSalle, chair of the Northern Indiana Regional Development Authority, which applied for the grant for the region. “We will continue to be good stewards in distributing these funds to have the greatest impact on quality of life in Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana awards READI 2.0 grants to St. Joseph Elkhart Marshal counties