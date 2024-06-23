Indiana appeals court rules original Jamey Noel bond, conditions were not excessive

An Indiana appellate court denied an appeal Friday from former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, who argued a $75,000 bond and the conditions for release following his November 2023 arrest were excessive.

At the time, Noel faced 15 felony charges, including theft, ghost employment and corrupt business influence, which allegedly took place during his tenure as sheriff. The November ruling made in Clark Circuit Court by Special Judge Larry Medlock required Noel to surrender all of his firearms, except for a shotgun of his choice, The Courier Journal previously reported. He was also ordered to remain in Indiana while awaiting trial as he was deemed a flight risk because he owned a private plane and a residence in Florida. Noel was released from a Scott County, Indiana, jail after posting bond Nov. 9.

Noel returned to the Scott County jail on a 60-day sentence in April after Medlock found him to be in contempt of court for possessing two handguns at a house in Jeffersonville. Though the 60-day period expired, Noel remains in custody after Medlock raised his bond to $1.5 million on June 4, The Courier Journal previously reported.

Noel would have to post just over $1.4 million to be released, Clark County Court Administrator Tom Lowe told The Courier Journal in an email.

In the months since Noel's initial court hearing, a prosecutor has filed 16 additional felony charges against him, which all stem from allegations detailed in an Indiana State Police investigation that began in June 2023. Notably, Noel, his wife Misty and daughter Kasey were accused of theft and tax evasion in relation to bank account records appearing to show a fire department's credit card had been charged for personal items, including clothing and cosmetics.

Noel, his wife and his daughter have all pleaded not guilty to all charges. Noel has a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 6, while jury trials for his wife and daughter are set for July 30 and Aug. 20, respectively.

Additionally, Noel is a defendant in multiple lawsuits, including those brought forth by the Indiana attorney general and the fire department and EMS service he once led, which claims it cannot stop recurring payments made by Noel without taking on a "significant impact" to its credit score, unless a court rules it does not have to be held accountable for the charges.

The Indiana State Police investigation led by Lt. Jeffery Hearon also alleges Noel discussed his legal matters with a Clark County deputy auditor — who is now no longer employed by the county — based on records obtained in search warrants.

Investigators also reported a former consultant to the Clark County Sheriff's Office failed to disclose over $200,000 in taxable income, The Courier Journal previously reported. Witnesses interviewed said Kenneth Hughbanks avoided filing tax forms and Noel had told them not to hand tax documents to Hughbanks.

Neither Hughbanks, nor former deputy auditor Jessica Huffman have been charged with a crime in connection to the Noel investigation.

