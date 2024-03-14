Indian schoolgirl who became a film star and won an Oscar back living in poverty

Pinky Sonkar with the Oscar that she won for Smile Pinky and with her father back home in Uttar Pradesh - News18

An Indian schoolgirl who escaped destitution to become a poster-child at Wimbledon after starring in an Oscar-winning documentary is back in poverty and lives in a house with no door.

Pinki Sonkar, who at five years old starred in the acclaimed film, Smile Pinki, about her life-changing surgery for a cleft lip, enjoyed a spell of fame, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at the Academy Awards when the film about her won an Oscar in 2009.

In 2013, she was invited to toss the coin for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, kicking off Andy Murray’s historic victory over Novak Djokovic.

But Ms Sonkar, who is now 18, is back in India living in her village in the Mirzapur district, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

“I find myself in the same circumstances as before the Oscar, studying and working at home,” Ms Sonkar told The Telegraph. “Nothing has changed for me.”

The documentary followed Ms Sonkar and another young child, Ghutaru, who were both born with cleft lips and suffered cruel abuse and taunts.

Pinki Sonkar performs the coin toss before the 2013 Wimbledon tennis mens final between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

“I was socially ostracised because of my deformity. I remember being treated as an outcast by my schoolmates. My relatives didn’t want me around and used to consider me ‘inauspicious’,” she earlier told India’s News 18 channel.

After being spotted by Smile Train India, an non-governmental organisation, she was given surgery for free by a Varanasi-based plastic surgeon, Subodh Kumar Singh, helping her to overcome her trauma.

“Visiting the Oscars was a great experience, it filled me with joy,” said Ms Sonkar. “Nowadays, I attend school, though apart from journalists, no one comes to see me.”

Ms Sonkar watches the Oscars every year.

“It’s the only way to relive the moments which I once lived,” she told News 18.

“But, in no time, the fairytale ended and I was back to my real life, which is full of pain, trauma and poverty,” she said. She said her life story was one “full of false promises, poverty, hardships and short-lived fame”.

Though her family was given a small parcel of land by the state, life in the village is extremely hard.

“The villagers have to walk nearly half a kilometre to the well to fetch water for our daily use,” she said.

The family’s two-room house has no running water, no bathroom and no front door.

“Frequent power outages often render our phones non-functional, as we struggle to keep them charged,” she added.

Pinky holding hands with director/producer of "Smile Pinki" Megan Mylan at the Oscars - Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Despite the adversity, Ms Sonkar remains committed to helping her village out of poverty and said she has begun assembling a library in her home with books donated by others.

“I no longer work in the fields; it’s now my father and brothers who tend to that. Instead, I concentrate on studying and doing domestic tasks, much like countless other Indian girls,” she said.

Ms Sonkar said she had been showered with attention after the Oscars win.

She said she had been invited to become an ambassador for the Indian government’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” or “save the young girl, educate the young girl” initiative, set up in 2015 to address the sex ratio imbalance in the country.

But nothing ever came of it, and while she acknowledges the support received from organisations like Smile Train India, uncertainty looms over her future.

Ms Sonkar’s dreams of pursuing higher education are clouded by financial constraints and uncertainty.

“I’m studying commerce, but as for my future plans, I don’t have any,” she said. “With two brothers and three sisters, life is busy.”

But Ms Sonkar is confident that she will “beat poverty one day and help unfortunates like her,” she told News 18.

