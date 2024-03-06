Indian River school leaders OK; Martin growth, bridge; military aids local vet | Letters

Story of World War II veteran's return says a lot about nation

I read Laurence Reisman's column about Robert Lee Hurst. My dad served in the Pacific from 1943 to 1945 and always told me stories about the Bataan Death March.

It is nice to know that our government does not forget those that gave their lives for their country. It is sad that his mother and sister died without truly knowing the real story behind his passing.

May he rest in peace.

Steve Gerace, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

U.S Army Major Stiles (left) presents the folded flag for Robert Lee Hurst to his nephew Ernest O’Berry, during the graveside memorial for R. L. Hurst at Winter Beach Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Vero Beach.

Letter wrong: Jones, Barenborg assets to Indian River County School Board

I was stunned by a recent disparaging letter criticizing Dr. Peggy Jones and Teri Barenborg, members of the Indian River County School Board.

These are two selfless residents who have spent their lifetimes striving to improve children’s lives and education, serving as teachers and principals. If the writer thinks that’s “old school” and adhering to The System (his words), perhaps he should take a look at their resumes.

Pushing for science education, STEAM, writing grant proposals that resulted in enormous funds being awarded, improving the stats in all the schools where they worked and helping kids through United Way, athletic programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, scouting, sports, etc., to name but a few. They are truly accomplished, devoted public servants and advocates for children.

Yes, Superintendent David Moore has done an outstanding job here, and we’re lucky to have him ― no one can dispute that. But I’d bet he’d acknowledge the help and contributions from these two highly qualified educators.

If the writer thinks the answer is more Moms for Liberty board members banning Pulitzer Prize-winning books, stifling curriculum and closing young minds rather than opening them, I believe he’s totally mistaken. We have attended several board meetings and have always found Jones and Barenborg receptive to worthwhile suggestions.

My sincere hope is Jones wins in the next election and Brian Barefoot can be reinstated, preventing Gov. Ron DeSantis from appointing more members affiliated with the incredibly hypocritical organization spouting “parental” ethics and involvement, yet whose co-founder was connected to or involved in three-way sexual conduct, alleged rape and alleged illegal videotaping.

Arlene Jamison, Vero Beach

Why didn't Republicans find dough for Martin County bridge?

So why didn’t Republicans build the Veterans Memorial Bridge from Stuart to Palm City when they took over Florida in 2000, with a Republican president and majority in Congress?

Wasn’t it $17 million in Florida transportation money that was used for their “Taj Mahal” courthouse for the First District Court of Appeal? They found $30 million for Digital Domain, too, but no money for bridges?

President Donald Trump, too, has spent $10 billion for a wall that more than 3,000 people have managed to get around, but he never noticed that rusty railroad bridge in Stuart? President Barack Obama had offered Florida $10 billion to build a fast railroad from Tampa to Orlando, but Gov. Rick Scott and the Republicans said “no." And now we have an ugly swath along the coast we treasure.

It was Obama who got the Veterans Memorial Bridge built by getting the money. The American Recovery and Investment Act was primarily written by Democrats and included the Affordable Care Act. Obama found Osama bin Laden, too. President George W. Bush had made a funny video showing him looking under his desk and out the window and started a war with Iraq that has killed over 3,000 Americans.

Helen Frigo, Jensen Beach

Solar panels perfect fit to mix with agricultural land

To produce enough electricity using solar panels, we need to cover farmland equal in size of the state of Maryland and Delaware with solar farms built on agricultural land. So agrivoltaics, the placing of solar panels above crops and pasture, is vital.

A study in Minnesota, as reported in Environmental Research, seeded 66 different native wildflowers under the solar panels and within three years the number of pollinators, bees and butterflies had tripled and in five years there were 20 times more pollinators, and that boosted farm production in the neighboring fields.

On 1% of farmland, solar panels could provide 20% of U.S. electricity. The boost of numbers of insect pollinators is very important, for we have lost so many of these insects that are important for producing fruits and vegetables. Across the country, many people are working with the Pollinator Pathway by pledging not to use insecticides and fungicides to save the pollinators.

The shade the panels create reduce the need of water for grazing livestock. This becomes a second stream of income for farmers.

As only 20% of solar panels are made in America, with the support of the Inflation Reduction Act, more solar panels will be made here in the United States. This is an important part of the battle to reduce the effects of climate change. Congress needs to fight to solve these problems to reduce the effects of climate change.

Liz PIel, Stuart

Still waiting for proof of 2020 election theft? Where is it?

Since this is all the evidence some people need to believe the 2020 election was stolen, I'm going to shout my letter at the top of my lungs: The 2020 election was not stolen, rigged or otherwise manipulated.

This has been proven by multiple audits and multiple investigations by Republicans, Democrats and even private companies and citizens (Mike Lindell). There is no evidence!

Anyone who says evidence exists, bring it forward, America wants to see it.

Donald Trump has no evidence of his claims, he just shouts all day, every day, in person, through any venue that will host him, Truth Social (truly a joke of a name). Wake up, people, all he and his sycophants have done is shout fraud with no proof for almost four years.

Republicans have stated that Trump should not be removed from voting ballots due to the 14th Amendment, because "the voters should have the right to decide." Well, the voters did decide in 2020; Republicans wouldn't accept their choice. Do they really believe we're so stupid as to take them at their word now? Can anyone say border deal?

Again, I — America ― would be willing to examine any evidence from anyone that hasn't already been disproven (2000 Mules). Election 2024 is not that far off. Bring it.

Brian Cowan, Port St. Lucie

Here's why some states should not have electoral votes counted

Should a state be able to certify a federal election if it does not follow federal law? This is the question that every voter in every state should be asking.

The reason is as follows: The Help Americans Vote Act of 2002 (Section 303 Mail in Ballots) requires that vote-by-mail ballots include a copy of a current and valid photo ID that verifies the person casting the vote is a valid voter in the jurisdiction where the vote is being cast. This makes the ballot valid.

If your state is not following the law, action should be taken to require the election official of the state to create a rule that complies with the federal law.

If a state does not follow the law, it should not be able to certify a federal election, which in turn would mean that it loses its electoral votes for president of the United States.

Mark Gotz, Port St. Lucie

Don't be surprised if Christians think God is using Trump

Columnist Chris Brennan's outrage at Donald Trump's video opening, "And on June 14th, 1946, God looked down on His planned paradise and said 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump" is not surprising, but a little disappointing.

Brennan should know God does have a purpose for every human being, whether it be journalist who helps promote morality or politician to "caretake" His paradise. After all, if he would check his Bible, Brennan would see that to free the Jewish nation from Babylonian slavery, God used a pagan king, Cyrus, whose morality was far from Christian.

Despite Trump's sins, perhaps God is using him to defend the unborn, to stop the horrors that are happening on our southern border and to bring the nation back to a higher moral standard.

Dan Gorman, Palm City

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Return says lots about military; writer off on school issue | Letters