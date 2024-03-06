GAYLORD — The operator of two timber harvesting companies was sentenced to jail after pleading no contest to embezzlement and disorderly-conduct charges.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Norman Kasubowski, 57, of Indian River, was sentenced to serve 45 days in jail by Judge Colin Hunter in the 46th Circuit Court in Otsego County on Tuesday.

Kasubowski pled no contest to two counts of misdemeanor embezzlement by an agent or trustee and two counts of disorderly conduct in January, agreeing to pay full restitution ($20,786) to six victims of the embezzlement. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing.

Kasubowski operated two timber harvesting companies, G.L.F.P. Inc. (also known as Great Lakes Forest Products) and Northern Timber Producers, Inc., in the Northern Lower Peninsula. He had been bound over for trial on six felony counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee for intentionally underreporting timber harvests from private property and deceiving the landowners to avoid paying them the full value of the timber harvested.

“With this plea agreement we secured full restitution to the several victims cheated by this unscrupulous operator,” Nessel said in a statement. “Defrauding Michigan residents out of their assets and on their own land is not a successful business model, it’s a crime. My office will continue to hold crooked business agents accountable for unfairly treating their customers and those they contract with.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Indian River man faces jail sentence in embezzlement, disorderly-conduct charges