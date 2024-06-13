Indian River Lagoon gets millions, despite DeSantis budget vetoes

The Indian River Lagoon fared well in the state budget this week, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.

DeSantis signed a $116.5 billion state budget Wednesday after vetoing almost a billion in programs and projects, including more than $18 million in environmental funding that Brevard County and cities within the county had asked for this year.

But the budget also includes $75 million for grants and aids to local governments to implement water quality improvement projects along the 156-mile long Indian River Lagoon. It also includes $350,000 for five Indian River Lagoon Land/Ocean Biogeochemical Observatory water quality instruments for the St. Lucie Estuary and surrounding Indian River Lagoon areas, as well as $250,000 for the National Estuary Program activities to meet total maximum daily water pollution limits.

Lagoon and other specific environmental projects in Brevard garnered more than $12 million in state funding.

Funded projects within the county's Save Our Lagoon plan include $4.3 million to dredge organic muck from Sykes Creek; $1 million to convert 71 sites on Merritt Island from septic tanks to sewer; and $450,000 for septic tank upgrades to advanced treatment.

A spectator goes back to bask in the sun in Titusville along the Indian River Lagoon after a recent rocket launch. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a budget Wednesday that includes millions in funding for lagoon cleanups.

Local lagoon and environmental projects funded

The more than $12 million in Brevard Indian River Lagoon projects that got funded include:

Sykes Creek Phase 2 Environmental Dredging & Interstitial Water Treatment Project — $4,324,002

University of Central Florida - Restore Lagoon Inflow Final Phase — $4,900,000

Merritt Island Zone F Septic-to-Sewer project (71 sites) — $1,000,000

Indian River Lagoon Septic Upgrades to Advanced Treatment Units — $450,000

Palm Bay Indian River Lagoon Baffle Boxes Projects — $750,000

Palm Bay IRL Water Quality Improvement Project - Baseflow and Pond Improvements — $550,000

West Melbourne Flood Risk Reduction - Technology Drive — $150,000

West Melbourne Flood Risk Reduction Connect Canal 70 to Canal 63 — $400,000

Local lagoon and environmental vetoes

DeSantis vetoed more than $18 million in lagoon and other environmental or water projects in Brevard, including:

Eau Gallie NE Environmental Dredging and Interstitial Water Treatment — $1,500,000

Indian River Lagoon Quick Connects to Sewer — $450,000

Merritt Island Lift Stations Replacement — $1,000,000

Merritt Island Canal Dredging — $1,500,000

Merritt Island Sewer and Manhole Lining Phase 2 — $1,000,000

Port St. John Regional Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 — $1,250,000

Melbourne Lead and Copper Service Line Replacement — $250,000

Cocoa City Septic to Sewer Conversion for 88 Homes — $4,000,000

Cocoa Beach Gravity Sewer Rehabilitation — $1,000,000

Rockledge Advanced Water Treatment Phase 1 Water Project Brevard — $2,500,000

Satellite Beach - Grand Canal and Finger Canals Muck Dredging — $3,000,000

Sebastian Inlet North and South Jetty Maintenance and Safety Improvements — $1,000,000

Also cut was a $2.5 million project to relocated the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority relocate its sewer plant off of the Indian River Lagoon.

Other environmental funding in this year's budget includes $850 million for Everglades restoration; $535 million in water quality improvement projects and to implement recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force; and $15 million in improvements infrastructure in state parks.

The budget also funds more than $129 million to protect Florida’s conservation lands and waterways, including $100 million for the Florida Forever Program to support land conservation and recreation.

This year's budget also includes $55 million to restore Florida’s springs and a $40 million to improve water quality and combat the effects and impacts of harmful algal blooms, including blue-green algae and red tide.

