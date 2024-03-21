Indian River County starting early to implement new high school start times by 2026

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Adjusting high school start times in 2026 will cost the district thousands of dollars for additional facilities and changes to transportation and lighting, school officials said Monday.

A 2023 state law requires high schools begin their day no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. Districts have until 2026 to comply.

Districts such as Martin County — which had to adjust start times only by five or 10 minutes — already have made adjustments to comply with the law.

It's a little more complicated in districts such as Indian River County, whose public high schools now begin at 7:05 a.m.

"It is a major change," Superintendent David Moore told the School Board Monday. District high schools have had the same start time "for as long as anyone can remember," he said, "so it requires this level of planning."

A plan has been created to ease the transition "to what is going to be a significant change for our county," Moore said.

Beginning next month, the district plans to solicit feedback from parents, said Beth Crisafulli, district director of advocacy and school management. Officials plan to talk with employee union groups over the next few months. Meetings this fall — with youth activities groups, community partners, recreation groups and the Florida High School Athletics Association — will focus on the impact of the change on the school day and on sports, she said.

The issue isn't just a matter of changing start times. A transportation-routing study is expected to cost the district $30,000, while turning on stadium lights for athletic events starting later in the day is expected to cost an additional $500 per hour per stadium, officials said. Changing school signs indicating school hours and school zones could cost up to $750 per school.

Getting an early start in planning is crucial to ensuring a smooth transition, Moore said.

"We're going to continue to problem solve to make sure everyone is informed," he said. "There's a lot to consider to get this right."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: IRC schools planning now to change high school start times by 2026