Indian Premier Modi to Visit Russia, Kremlin Aide Says
(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Russia for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, with exact dates to be announced later, according to the Kremlin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov.
Modi is set to spend two days in the country in early July, Tass news service reported earlier on Tuesday. His last trip to Russia was in 2019, when he visited the Far East city of Vladivostok.
India and Russia are both members of the BRICS group of countries. India, the world’s third-largest crude consumer, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian oil since the Kremlin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and has deep economic and political ties with Moscow.
