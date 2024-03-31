Indian opposition MP accuses Modi of fixing election with arrests

Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister had 'match-fixed' the polls with dirty tactics - HARISH TYAGI/SHUTTERSTOCK/EPA-EFE

One of the leading figures of India’s opposition party has accused the prime minister of trying to fix the country’s national elections by arresting key politicians and freezing the accounts of his party.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi on Sunday at a “Save Democracy” rally attended by opposition parties and tens of thousands of supporters.

“When pressure is put on umpires and captains, players are bought off and the match is won, in cricket, it is called match-fixing. We have Lok Sabha (parliament) polls before us. Who selected the umpires? Before the match started, two [of our] players were arrested.

“Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these polls,” Mr Gandhi said at the rally in New Delhi’s Ramlila Ground.

Mr Gandhi was referring to the arrest of Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in March on corruption charges and the January arrest of the chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, in a money-laundering case.

He added that Congress’ bank accounts had been frozen in what he termed an attempt to hamstring their campaigning efforts.

“We have to run a campaign, send workers to states, put up posters but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this?” he said.

Analysts predict that Narendra Modi will be re-elected this year - Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The rally – organised by Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress – was a rare show of strength before the polls by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), a coalition of more than two dozen opposition political parties fighting together against Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Many analysts see Mr Modi’s re-election as a foregone conclusion, partly owing to the resonance of his assertive Hindu-nationalist politics with members of India’s majority faith.

The opposition leaders berated Mr Modi and accused him of directing the police against his political opponents before the vote beginning on April 19.

Mr Gandhi said the Modi-led BJP is seeking to win 400 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats – but it would not even gain 180 without manipulating Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), buying-off the media and pressuring opposition leaders.

Mr Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka, read out a statement on behalf of the alliance partners demanding the release of Mr Kejriwal and Mr Soren and urging the country’s Election Commission to ensure a level playing field in the election.

Almost a billion people are eligible to vote in India’s election, which will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Arati Jerath, a political analyst in New Delhi, said: “The Modi government is looking very powerful and very difficult to defeat but the way they are unleashing these (investigating) agencies against the opposition is sending a very bad message across the country.”

She added that the opposition could use these attacks to whip public opinion in their favour.

“What’s happening today has definitely the potential of upsetting the BJP’s plans of returning to power,” she added.