Indian Lake State Park reopens today after tornado, storms

Mar. 29—After a tornado and severe storms swept the Logan County area on March 14, Gov. Mike DeWine announced today's reopening of Indian Lake State Park.

"Ohioans are resilient, and we have been diligent in assuring the health and safety of residents in the weeks following the tornadoes and severe storms in Western Ohio," DeWine said in a statement. "Indian Lake State Park is a wonderful destination for Ohioans and visitors to enjoy fishing and outdoor recreation, and its reopening is a step towards rebuilding our communities."

The tornado, which was 1,000 yards wide and on the ground for 31 miles, inflicted widespread devastation not only to the state park but also neighboring communities, with many volunteer groups, local community members and Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff having a cleanup role in the aftermath.

However, the state park's Fox Island will remain closed due to extensive damage such as downed trees and a destroyed shelter house.

"Our hearts ache for all those affected by the recent storm," said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. "Throughout this ordeal, our top priority has been ensuring the safety and well-being of our visitors and the surrounding communities. Witnessing the incredible resilience and determination of this community to restore the park has been truly inspiring."

As for boating, modifications to the no wake zone areas will be implemented for safety due to possible debris in the lake. Additional buoys will be placed between Paradise Island east to Orchard Island and from Orchard Island east to Moundwood as well.

The campground also will resume operations today and will honor existing reservations, including those for the upcoming April 8 total solar eclipse.

"This has been an incredibly trying period for the Indian Lake community," Indian Lake State Park Manager Hiedie Whitman said. "However, we have witnessed an outpouring of support from the community, local businesses and countless volunteers. While we are excited about the prospect of reopening the park, our thoughts are with this community, and we ask our visitors to respect our neighbors and friends during this terribly difficult time."

For the latest updates and additional notices, visitors are encouraged to monitor the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page.