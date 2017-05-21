Indian climber missing on Everest, guide in bad condition

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expedition organizer says an Indian climber returning after scaling Mount Everest is missing while his accompanying Nepalese Sherpa guide made it to a camp with frostbite.

Thupden Sherpa of Arun Treks and Expedition says Indian climber Ravi Kamar fell sick on his way down from the summit on Saturday.

The guide also fell sick, but he was able to drag himself to the last camp at South Col. Sherpa said Sunday that the guide had frostbite and was hooked to oxygen bottles.

A rescue team of three Sherpas flew by helicopter to Camp 2, from where they were climbing up the mountain to help search for the missing climber.