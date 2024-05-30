The Indian Citizenship Act is 100 years old. What lessons have we learned?

Many people understand taking pride in being an American, while also honoring other parts of their identity.

While we are proud to be citizens of the United States and our tribal nations, we are perhaps more aware than most of how important it is to demand and protect our citizenship.

This week, we’re celebrating an important milestone in that struggle: the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act, which was approved by Congress in 1924. The legislation provided dual citizenship to members of federally recognized tribal nations.

This landmark federal law paved the way for additional protections for Native Americans and settled a previously open question. In fact, some states resisted giving full access to Indians until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 clarified that all citizens must be given access to the ballot.

Think about that: nearly 40 years after being given full citizenship, our people were still fighting for the most basic American right, the right to vote.

When I think of this, I am reminded of two lessons.

The first is that being an American is precious, and all citizens must be vigilant in projecting their own rights, as well as others’ rights. This collective desire to expand freedom and equal protection under the laws is one of the hallmark ideas that sets America apart from the rest of the world.

My other takeaway is that all Americans, but especially tribal members, must do more than just talk about what citizenship means to them. They must act. And the easiest way to consistently demonstrate their love of the nation is to vote.

This means staying informed and filling out a ballot often. Not just when a presidential election rolls around every four years, but every midterm when we’re selecting our representatives in Congress, and in the many local elections that truly have an impact on our daily lives.

I’m proud of my Choctaw heritage, and I’m proud to also be a citizen of the greatest nation the world has ever known. And whether we’re celebrating a major historical event or we’re choosing local officials, I show my pride by researching candidates and voting.

I urge every other member of the Choctaw Nation and the United States to do the same.

Gary Batton is the chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

