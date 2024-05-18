Indian Authorities Seize $1.1 Billion in Cash, Drugs In Election

(Bloomberg) -- Indian authorities have so far seized 88.9 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) worth of illicit money, drugs and other goods in its crackdown on illegal vote inducements in India’s six-week election, the country’s Election Commission said Saturday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The haul exceeds the entirety seized during the last general election in 2019, and comes as authorities have vowed a crackdown on money and goods used to bribe voters in the world’s biggest election.

The commission said the confiscation of drugs reflected 45% of the value of all seizures so far. Liquor, cash, precious metals and other freebies have also been confiscated, the commission said.

India’s election began April 19 and runs through June 1, with the winner announced June 4. India’s code of conduct for elections bans bribing or intimidation of voters.

For the top stories on India’s election, click here. To subscribe to Bloomberg’s daily election digest delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.