India wins toss and bats

CHENNAI, India (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bat in the first ODI cricket match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The hosts made two changes to the side that last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier this month. Hardik Pandya was brought in at No. 7 as India reverted to a two-paceman combination, while Lokesh Rahul was surprisingly left out in favor of Manish Pandey, named to bat at No.4.

Rahul had been pushed down to a middle-order role and endured a poor run in Sri Lanka, scoring 28 runs in three innings there. Pandey scored 50 not out and 36 in two ODI outings in that series.

Ajinkya Rahane was retained at opener ahead of Shikhar Dhawan, who is tending to his ill wife. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were named as the spin pairing.

Axar Patel was ruled out of the first three ODIs of this series late on Saturday evening owing to an ankle strain. Ravindra Jadeja was called up, but is sitting out this match as he arrived in Chennai only on Sunday morning.

Australia handed an ODI debut to 25-year-old all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, who was slated to open the batting with David Warner in Aaron Finch's absence. James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile are back in the starting side as well.

The pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium bore a dry look. It was expected to slow down and take turn as the game progresses. This encouraged Virat Kohli to bat first despite India's affinity for chasing targets in limited-overs cricket.

Teams:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Hilton Cartwright, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Travis Head, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 James Faulkner, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 11 Adam Zampa