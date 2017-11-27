    India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

    NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard after India's win in the second test against Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium:

    Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 205

    India 1st Innings: 610-6 declared

    Sri Lanka 2nd innings

    (Overnight: 21-1)

    Sadeera Samarawickrama b Ishant Sharma 0

    Dimuth Karunaratne c Vijay b Jadeja 18

    Lahiru Thirimanne c Jadeja b Yadav 23

    Angelo Mathews c Rohit Sharma b Jadeja 10

    Dinesh Chandimal c Ashwin b Yadav 61

    Niroshan Dickwella c Kohli b Ishant Sharma 4

    Dasun Shanaka c Rahul b Ashwin 17

    Dilruwan Perera lbw b Ashwin 0

    Rangana Herath c Rahane b Ashwin 0

    Suranga Lakmal not out 31

    Lahiru Gamage b Ashwin 0

    Extras: (2lb) 2

    Total: (all out) 166

    Overs: 49.3 Minutes: 204.

    Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-34, 3-48, 4-68, 5-75, 6-102, 7-107, 8-107, 9-165, 10-166.

    Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-43-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 17.3-4-63-4, Ravindra Jadeja 11-5-28-2, Umesh Yadav 9-2-30-2.

    Result: India won by an innings and 239 runs, leads three test series 1-0

    Toss: won by Sri Lanka.

    Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

    TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.