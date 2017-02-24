India is so tired and so overworked

We told you that our lack of sleep is costing the world billions of dollars. We also told you that Gen-Z might be the most hardworking people ever.

Now it's time to put the spotlight on India — a country of 1.3 billion people with 65% below the age of 35.

In short: India is tired, overworked, sleep-starved and vacation-deprived. Here are 5 stats that show India needs to up its work-like balance game:

1. Almost a quarter (22%) of Indians are concerned about being tired. That is their biggest health concern, this report says.

2. Indian millennials reportedly spend 52 hours a week at work, the highest in the world. The average for the US is 45 and the UK is 41.

3. An average employee works around 2,195 hours every year, more than those in most countries.

4. In big cities like Mumbai, some spend up to 8 hours a day commuting to-and-from work.

