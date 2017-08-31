India thrashes Sri Lanka by 168 runs in 4th ODI

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shake hands with Sri Lanka's captain Lasith Malinga after the win in their fourth one-day international cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Indian won the match by 168 runs. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit centuries to propel India to a crushing 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international on Thursday to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, India made an imposing 375-5 in 50 overs, dominated by a 219-run second-wicket stand between Kohli and Sharma.

Kohli made 131, while Sharma scored 104.

With Kohli's dismissal India lost four wickets for 49 runs but Manish Pandey (50 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (49 not out) put India in total command.

In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 207 with more than seven overs to spare. Angelo Mathews scored 70.

Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each for India.

"The start was really important and we did it really well. That's what made us reach 375 with those initial boundaries" Pandey said.

Sri Lanka started its chase aggressively, reaching 22 runs in the third over when debutant seam bowler Shardul Thakur struck for India, having Niroshan Dickwella caught behind for 14.

Kusal Mendis (1) was run out with the score on 26-2 and Dilshan Munaweera was caught behind for 11, leaving Sri Lanka 37-3.

Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne tried to rescue the innings with a 31-run partnership which ended when Thirimanne (18) was caught in the deep by Dhawan off Pandya.

With Sri Lanka 68-4, Mathews and Milinda Siriwardana added 73 runs for the fifth wicket off 74 deliveries which gave the home team an outside hope. But they never looked to be in the chase as the required run rate shot up.

Pandya ended the partnership with Siriwardana (39) caught behind.

Mathews was out for 70 in 80 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Lasith Malinga said his bowlers failed in length and expected more swing than available. The batsmen also struggled, Malinga said.

"We have only one experienced batsman in Angelo Mathews, others are young players and they need time," Malinga said.

"They tried their best but they don't have the confidence to play their natural game."

Earlier, Kohli joined Sharma at the crease on 6-1 after India opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) was caught in the deep off Vishwa Fernando's bowling.

The pair consolidated the innings with a brisk partnership that took just 168 deliveries. Kohli made 131 for his 29th one-day international century, facing 96 deliveries and hitting 17 boundaries and two sixes.

He became Malinga's 300th ODI wicket when he was caught on the cover point boundary after chasing a ball that was full and wide.

Mathews (2-24) dismissed Pandya (19) before having Sharma caught behind for 104. Sharma's 13th one-day international century came from 88 deliveries and included three sixes and 11 boundaries.

Sri Lanka picked up another wicket when Lokesh Rahul was caught at midwicket off spin bowler Akila Dananjaya, briefly threatening a comeback.

But India quickly recovered and went on the attack. From 274-5 in the 38th over, Dhoni joined Pandey and the pair added an unbroken 101 runs in 74 deliveries.