Indian Stock Futures Rise as Modi Secures Coalition Support

(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock futures gained 1% after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won crucial backing from two allies in his coalition to form government and secure a third term in power.

June contracts on the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced as much as 1% on Thursday, signaling Indian stocks may continue to retrace their election-related losses. The gauge is less than 3% away from achieving that feat after Wednesday’s rebound. Offshore Indian rupee non-deliverable forwards were steady.

After losing its majority in the parliamentary elections, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was forced to hold coalition talks. Leaders of the the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, agreed to back Modi after reaching an accord in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Modi has never shared power since taking office in 2014, and now he may need to make concessions to alliance partners, such as offering them important cabinet positions, to keep their support. A weak Modi-led coalition government will make it harder for him to push through strong economic reforms.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Wednesday what demands were made by the two leaders and to what the BJP agreed in order to secure their support. For example, many of the BJP’s alliance partners don’t share the Hindu nationalist views that are core to the BJP agenda.

“Investors should look through the near-term uncertainty and consider the beneficial long-term consequences of India’s surprise election results,” Jean Chia, global chief investment officer at Bank of Singapore, wrote in a note. While being neutral on India in Asia allocation, “we favor domestic sectors and industries that could benefit from the BJP’s 2024 Manifesto, which includes tourism, agriculture, housing,” she said.

India’s Nifty 50 Index of shares is up 4.1% year-to-date through Wednesday, compared with a 5.4% advance for MSCI’s Asia-Pacific gauge.

Despite Wednesday’s upward move in stocks, institutional flows offer some caution for now. Foreign investors sold 56.56 billion rupees ($678 million) of Indian equities Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought 45.55 billion rupees of shares, according to provisional data from the NSE.

