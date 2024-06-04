India’s Stock Futures Rise as Investors Await Election Result

(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock futures rose, extending Monday’s surge, as investors awaited the final result of the marathon six-week election that concluded over the weekend.

June contracts on the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced as much as 0.4% in early trading on Tuesday, following a 3.3% gain in the underlying benchmark in the previous session. The Nifty 50’s biggest surge in more than three years came after exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would secure more than 350 of the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Results are expected to be announced today. The Election Commission of India will begin counting votes at 8am local time, with broad trends likely to emerge within a few hours. Opposition leaders have dismissed the polls, holding onto their predictions that their alliance of more than 20 groups, led by the Indian National Congress, would win 295 seats.

