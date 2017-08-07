India spinner Jadeja banned for 3rd test vs Sri Lanka

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, holds the Man of the Match trophy as he listens to team captain Virat Kohli after their win over Sri Lanka in their second cricket test match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. India won the match by an innings and 53 runs. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for one test after throwing the ball at a Sri Lanka batsman during his player-of-the-match performance in India's series-clinching win on the weekend.

The India spinner fielded the ball off his own bowling on day three and threw it back at Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne in what umpires deemed to be a dangerous manner.

The International Cricket Council said because of a previous breach of the players' code of conduct in a match against New Zealand last year, Jadeja was suspended for the third test, which starts Saturday, and fined 50 percent of his match fee.

Jadeja played an important role in India's win in Colombo, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second innings after scoring an unbeaten 70 with the bat. He is likely to be replaced for the third test at Kandy by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.