India opts to bowl in 2nd ODI vs. Sri Lanka

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, reacts after bowling a delivery to Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella, center, during their second one-day international cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in the second one-day international at Pallekele on Thursday.

India leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game convincingly by nine wickets. It retained the winning combination for the second game.

Sri Lanka made three changes, dropping all-rounder Thisara Perera, leg spin bowler Hasaranga de Silva and left-arm wrist-spin bowler Lakshan Sandakan.

Batsman Milinda Siriwardana, seamer Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Akila Dananjaya were recalled.