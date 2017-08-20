India crushes Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in 1st ODI

India's Shikhar Dhawan, left, gestures towards his team's dressing room after scoring a century during their first one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shikhar Dhawan scored 132 not out and shared an unbroken 197-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli as India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets with 21 overs to spare in their first one-day international on Sunday.

Dhawan smashed 20 fours and three sixes in his 90-ball innings. Kohli finished on 82 not out off 70 balls after earlier winning the toss and asking Sri Lanka to bat.

The hosts failed to convert a good start into a big score and were dismissed for 216 in the 44th over. Niroshan Dickwella top scored with 64, and left arm spinner Axar Patel took 3-34 for India.

India lost Rohit Sharma to a run out with the score on 23, bringing Dhawan and Kohli together.