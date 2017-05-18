India call up Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy after Manish Pandey injury

(Reuters) - Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been called up to India's squad for next month's Champions Trophy, replacing the injured Manish Pandey, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Pandey sustained a left-side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Karthik was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and has been in strong form on the domestic circuit this year. He was the second-highest run scorer for his IPL team Gujarat Lions, scoring 361 runs.

India begin their Group B campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Birmingham on June 4.

