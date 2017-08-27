India beats Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI to clinch series

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century during their third one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century and shared an unbroken 157-run partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni to help India to a six-wicket win Sunday over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international and clinch the five-match series.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took his maiden five-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9 in 50 overs. Lahiru Thirimanne scored 80 in his first game for Sri Lanka in more than a year.

In reply, India reached its target with 29 balls to spare.

Play was held up with India needing eight runs to win after Sri Lankan fans threw water bottles onto the field.