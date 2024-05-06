India Battles Fake News as Election Heads to Halfway Mark

(Bloomberg) -- India arrested an official from the main opposition party in a bid to clamp down on the spread of fake news during its multiphase elections running until June.

The social media head of the Indian National Congress was arrested on May 3 over accusations he may have doctored a video showing Home Minister Amit Shah — a top ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — discussing ending affirmative action policies for some groups. The video was widely shared on social media.

Hemant Tiwari, a captain in Delhi Police, on Monday confirmed the arrest of Arun Reddy over the manipulated video. Reddy runs an account under the handle ‘Spirit of Congress’ on social media platform X.

The Congress party in Kerala and Telangana condemned the arrest on its social media accounts and demanded Reddy’s immediate release. The party’s spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, declined to comment Monday when contacted for further information.

The case comes in the midst of India’s six-week election, with campaigning becoming increasingly acrimonious between the two main parties. Modi and officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party have ratcheted up anti-Muslim rhetoric at rallies and on social media, attacking the Congress’s welfare policies. The opposition party has said Modi and the BJP have distorted its policy agenda and complained to the Election Commission of India.

The commission has been tracking any cases of false information which could lead to voters being misled. Last month, a video circulating on social media showed a single person casting multiple ballots at a polling booth. The ECI clarified that the video was taken during a mock poll exercise, adding that action would be taken against the officer presiding over the exercise in Assam as it was not meant to be filmed.

There have also been several videos shared online showing Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan criticizing the ruling party, which have turned out to be fake.

Reddy is accused of doctoring and sharing a video showing Shah at a rally saying the BJP will end affirmative action policies for socially and economically backward classes in India. The BJP and Shah have repeatedly denied it would take such steps.

Modi is seeking to extend his decade in power by another five years, predicting his party and its allies will win 400 of the 543 seats up for grabs in the lower house of parliament. India’s elections end on June 1 and counting will take place on June 4.

