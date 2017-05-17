India's rural solar revolution hasn't delivered on its promise

Solar power is bringing light to remote villages across India. Rural residents, long disconnected from the grid, are increasingly using solar panels and battery banks to charge mobile phones, illuminate light bulbs, and keep refrigerators humming.

Advocates for rural electrification say solar "microgrids" can do much more. They'll boost a village's socioeconomic development by allowing kids to study at night, for instance, or by enabling residents to open local shops and use time-saving tools like electric water pumps and mills.

However, that scenario is still only a dream in many places, researchers said in a paper published Wednesday in Science Advances.

Solar microgrids in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state did little to improve household incomes, encourage business ownership, or reduce the long hours that people spend on daily household work, the new study found.

Villagers did buy less kerosene for their lamps, since they could flip on light bulbs at night. But their lives were otherwise unchanged, according to a yearlong, randomized survey of nearly 1,300 households in 81 non-electrified rural communities.

View photos Rooftop solar panels in the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, India. More

Image: Johannes Urpelainen

"For the most part, we found overwhelmingly little socioeconomic effect," Michaël Aklin, the study's lead author and a political science professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said in an interview.

That doesn't mean solar microgrids aren't worth the investment or won't deliver the promised results one day, he said.

But it does show that local officials, energy companies, and NGOs alike need to address other pressing issues — such as underfunded schools or dismal job prospects — before rural electrification can really lift people out of poverty.

"We're moving away from a slightly naive sense of this magical solution to having a more robust discussion," Aklin said. "Putting up a solar panel is not going to be enough. So what else do we need?"

Rural electrification is a key part of the Indian government's plan to boost the economy in the nation of 1.3 billion people. About a quarter of the population, or more than 300 million people, still aren't connected to a reliable power source.

View photos A simple solar set-up in Uttar Pradesh, India. More

Image: Michaël Aklin