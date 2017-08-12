India 329-6 at stumps on day 1 of 3rd test vs. Sri Lanka

India's Shikhar Dhawan, left, plays a shot during the first day's play of their third cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's spinners fought back to share five wickets Saturday as India reached 329-6 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final cricket test.

India had looked set for an even better Day 1 after a 188-run opening partnership.

Shikhar Dhawan made his sixth test century and shared the first-wicket stand with Lokesh Rahul (85). Sri Lanka took six wickets for 141 runs in the last two sessions to limit the damage.

Rahul was the first Indian wicket to fall when he tried to clear mid-on against left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne. Pushpakumara later dismissed Dhawan (119) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) to finish the day on 3-40 off 18 overs.

Lakshan Sandakan took two wickets.