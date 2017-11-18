India all out for 172 against Sri Lanka

India's Mohammed Shami plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India lost its last five wickets in a single session to be all out for 172 in the first test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Resuming on 74-5, India added another 98 runs before its first innings ended at lunch on day 3. The first two days had been heavily delayed by incessant rain.

Cheteshwar Pujara top scored for India with 52 runs while Suranga Lakmal was the most successful of the Sri Lankan bowlers, capturing 4-56.

The foul weather that had washed out most of the first two days finally gave way to sunshine as the team tried to make up for lost time.

Pujara, 47 overnight, reached his 16th test half-century off 108 balls before he was bowled by an inswinger from Lahiru Gamage.

Wriddiman Saha (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) added a valuable 48 runs for the seventh wicket before they both departed in the same over from Dilruwan Perera.

Mohammed Shami, batting at 10, chipped in with a rapid 24 at better than a run a ball to prop up the trail before he was the last man out.