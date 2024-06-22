‘Indescribable noise’: Storm knocks tree into Portage family’s home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage dad isn’t sure when he’ll be able to get back into his house after a recent storm damaged it.

It was Sunday night when a strong storm ripped through the area with 70 mph winds.

The winds knocked down part of an oak tree into Steve Crummie’s home. He and his three kids were inside at the time.

“As soon as I shut the door, the next thing I know is an indescribable noise and the house shaking,” he said. “And then my oldest daughter started screaming.”

Steve Crummie’s home was damaged during a Sunday, June 16, 2024, storm. (June 21, 2024)

Crummie said part of the ceiling knocked one of his daughters down.

“If she was at her makeup mirror where she’s at a lot, or if my son was laying on the couch where he was about an hour ago, would’ve been a completely different story,” he said. “It snapped off the top of the tree. I think I counted seven holes on the inside, so it was like an octopus just came crashing down through, ripped the rafters down.”

Crummie said the front door was blocked, so they had to climb over branches to get out.

If you’d like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe.

