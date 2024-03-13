Independent state monitor says sell assets at cash-strapped New Jersey City University

Small New Jersey colleges — public and private alike — were challenged by falling enrollments during the pandemic and decreasing state aid over time. None, though, were likely as beleaguered as New Jersey City University, a 97-year old, minority-serving public college with deep roots in Hudson County.

A state investigation last year revealed a slew of bad calls by former NJCU leaders — including $14 million in wrongfully handled federal COVID relief funds and irresponsible real estate expansion‚ even as the pandemic's revenue drops snowballed into a full-blown fiscal crisis for the institution.

A new recommendation in a report issued by independent state monitor Henry Amoroso, an attorney and faculty member at Seton Hall University envisions NJCU as a partnered or affiliate institution connected to another higher education entity, calling it Jersey City College, and focusing its resources into its main campus in Jersey City, while disinvesting in satellite campus's real estate expansions.

New Jersey City University campus in Jersey City, NJ on Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. NJCU announced ongoing university-wide efforts to reduce its academic portfolio by 37%.

Remaining an independent city university is a "narrow pathway," Amoroso wrote, "fraught with numerous, significant challenges," and NJCU's long term fiscal survival will not be possible without "significant additional state investment."

Affiliation, partnerships encouraged

The university should engage an advisor "to explore any type of affiliation or partnership that could help create long-term financial sustainability with improved student outcomes," Amoroso told reporters Tuesday. "We owe it to NJCU's storied history and its students to create something better."

Anything beyond a simple partnership might require legislative approval and full transparency, Amoroso said. The report mentioned Rutgers as an institution with a chancellor-model that would serve NJCU well.

Amoroso gave NJCU's interim president, Andres Acebo, credit for steering responsible decision making since he took over last January, but placed former leaders responsible for campus expansions that bled resources while already burdened with "old debt."

Amoroso's report says that a fiscal audit in 2022 showed that the university had only $4 million remaining after paying salaries amounting to $88 million to meet operating expenses of around $76 million. Salaries usually come out of revenue from tuition and fees, which totalled around $92.5 million. Adding to its financial mismanagement was NJCU's practice of "consistently" underfunding its capital expenditures, Amoroso's report says.

The total debt is $287 million, resulting mostly from NJCU's investment in long-term leases at Fort Monmouth and the Harborside Jersey City campus. This is "too high for the university to meet," Amoroso said. Real estate investments will have to be “exited in responsible ways," he added.

The university also has an "immediate" need for $50 million in capital expenses to pay for roofs, doors, and building infrastructure to operate effectively.

The university’s capital needs were "underreported for a long time...but moving into campus expansions while neglecting its main campus," revenue declines since 2017, falling state appropriations and the running out of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief resulted in the financial crisis, Amoroso told reporters. New Jersey City University appropriations from the state budget for 2022-23 was $33.9 million. It received $24 million in 2020-21, and $26.6 million in 2019-20.

NJCU also received $49.45 million in federal COVID relief, the report said.

Former university leaders misallocated $14 million of that to preexisting student scholarships in 2021, knowing this was likely unlawful, the Office of the State Comptroller revealed in a report last May.

Special report: Competing for students, NJ private colleges borrow, build and devise new courses

Investigation launched in August 2022

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a state investigation in August 2022 into financially-strapped NJCU, citing a deficit of $67 million and an additional $156 million in debt, to see “if it can remain open at all."

The crisis also spurred passage of a new law, the Higher Education Accountability & Monitoring Act, which requires higher education institutions to submit fiscal monitoring reports to the state. The law also empowers the Secretary of Higher Education to monitor schools that the office deems fiscally unstable.

The university challenged reports first published in The Jersey Journal that pointed blame to poor financial management under former president Sue Henderson for spurring the crisis. Henderson oversaw real-estate expansion in the west side of Jersey City in a 22-acre “University Place” project, estimated to cost $400 million and widely criticized by faculty and students.

The state investigation began even as NJCU's deficit was contested. Gothic Times, the college's student newspaper, reported that the NJCU board of trustees announced a $20 million deficit in June 2022. Murphy's statement said it was $67 million. And the university said in statement at the time that were it not for a 2015 change in accounting standards showing a $61 million deficit, NJCU Net Position would be positive — around $84 million.

The university went into right-sizing mode in December 2022, eliminating 48 undergraduate degree programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program. Acebo took over in last January. Furloughs, further program cuts and layoffs followed, though Acebo is credited with preserving some critical programs. The root cause of NJCU's financial woes were big drops in enrollment revenues, which were worsened by its leadership's spending decisions, Acebo told northjersey.com early last year.

"My philosophy is not one of contraction," he said last year, noting he wanted to "reallocate" monies.

However, the latest recommendations from the state monitor propose cuts. Leasing out surplus real estate, selling capital assets, and restructuring and cutting programs are among Amoroso's recommendations, which follow a timeline with specific goals including hiring an advisor, identifying an institution to partner with and reorganizing its leadership and finances by FY 2026.

"Debt must be reduced," Amoroso said. "The university is already determining market value of its properties. It might mean exiting long term leases, but it definitely means we need a plan to finance capital and exit long term debt."

Amoroso also slammed the board of trustees and wants it reorganized entirely before a new, permanent president is hired. The board is not “fully engaged,” he told reporters. Some are involved, more than others, he said. The expectation by May 2024 is that the board will replace four board members with new talent and expertise, the report said.

The report also asks to establish a Vice President for Student Success to report directly to the president of the university.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey City University: Path forward for strapped college