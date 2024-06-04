Driver dead, passenger injured after police chase ends in crash in Independence

A driver died after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Tuesday in Independence.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a black Jeep around 2:49 a.m. on U.S. Highway 40 at South Crysler Avenue, the highway patrol wrote on X.

As the trooper pursued the Jeep, Independence police deployed stop sticks on South Sterling Avenue just south of East 23rd Street.

The driver lost control after hitting the strips and crashed into a utility pole. They were found dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver allegedly committed multiple lane violations and was suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Independence police said 23rd Street is closed between Sterling and Harvard avenues in both directions Tuesday morning as an investigation into the crash continues.