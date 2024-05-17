Independence police honor officers killed in the line of duty

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A memorial service remembering Independence police officers killed in the line of duty was held on Thursday, during National Police Week.

This year, the service meant a little bit more to the community, as another name was added to the list of fallen heroes, Officer Cody Allen.

“It’s overwhelming and humbling at the same time,” said Allen’s wife Danyel. “You know that someone has got your back.”

The service included notes of remembrance from Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman, Mayor Rory Rowland and retired professional baseball player Adam Laroche, who is now a commissioned officer himself.

“Without your service, we would not have a civilization,” Rowland said. “We live freely because these men and women sacrifice every day to defend us.”

Dustman echoed the mayors’ sentiments.

“Police officers pledge to keep our today’s safe knowing full well, it will cost our tomorrows,” he said.

The service ended with a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and a flyover by the Independence Police Department’s helicopter.

Allen’s name along with seven other names that the department has lost, are engraved outside the independence police department forever.

