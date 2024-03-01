Independence officer and court server killed in eviction attempt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A tragic incident unfolded when an Independence police officer and a court employee were fatally shot while attempting to serve an eviction notice. The Independence Police Chief reported that two more officers were wounded in the incident and are currently in recovery.

According to Jackson County Court, the process server, Drexel Mack, was in the process of serving an eviction notice when the situation turned violent. Multiple officers and agencies responded to the distress call, with the police chief revealing that officers who rushed to aid Mack were also targeted by gunfire. In total, two additional Independence officers were shot.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies. The deceased officer, Cody Allen, was 35 years old and had been with the Independence Police Department for approximately two years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

