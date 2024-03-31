Independence man sentenced to 30 years after 2023 crash that killed two people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a deadly motorcycle crash in 2023.

27-year-old Melvin T. Brown pleaded guilty and received 10 years each for two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, four years for resisting arrest, three years for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and three years for tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, an Independence Police Officer tried to stop a suspected stolen Jeep the night of the incident.

Brown didn’t stop for police and drove the Jeep at speeds up to 90 mph, trying to evade the police.

He then hit a motorcycle at Scott Avenue and Winner Road, killing victims Jake Jackson Monteer and Jessica Marie Fields.

Court documents said Brown of drove away from the crash and at one point, started driving the wrong way on I-70 as police pursued him.

An officer stopped the Jeep near 42nd Street and Lee’s Summit Road. Brown lost control of the Jeep.

As Brown continued to try to escape police, one of the officers pushed the stolen Jeep into an Independence Police car, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the cruiser.

Brown suffered two broken arms and went to a hospital.

A preliminary blood report shows Brown tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and cannabinoids, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers also found what was suspected to be fentanyl in Brown’s pockets.

All counts will run consecutively and concurrently.

