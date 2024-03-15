Independence man accused in killing of officer, court employee asks for public defender

The Independence man accused in a mass shooting that killed an Independence police officer and Jackson County Court employee appeared in court Friday. He was still without an attorney to represent him in the case.

Larry D. Acree, who at his first appearance hearing last week indicated he planned to hire a lawyer but wanted to begin the process for a public defender, told Judge Page Bellamy, from Saline County, Missouri, he had not filled out the necessary paperwork.

Acree said he needed glasses to read the form, but he didn’t receive them until Thursday night. He also had some questions about how to fill out the form.

Bellamy told Acree to answer the form’s questions the best he could; if the public defender’s office needed more information, they could let him know. Bellamy also said he did not want there to be any reason for the form not to get to the public defender’s office on Friday.

Acree was given another form to fill out in the courtroom and allowed time to do so. After more than 20 minutes, Acree asked for the date, and after filling it in, he handed it back to court officials. Bellamy told Acree the form would be forwarded to the public defender’s office, which would review the application. Bellamy also told Acree that he could hire his attorney at any time.

Bellamy, who was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to preside over the case after all Jackson County judges recused themselves, continued further proceedings until 2 p.m. March 22.

At Friday’s hearing, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy pushed Acree into the courtroom in a wheelchair, where he remained seated during the proceedings. Acree, who was injured in the shooting, still had his left arm in a bandage or cast.

More than a dozen Independence police officers attended the hearing, many in uniform. There badges had black mourning bands displayed across them.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom Friday since Acree didn’t have an attorney yet.

The shooting

The 69-year-old Acree has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as first-degree assault and armed criminal action for his alleged role in the fatal shooting in late February of Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack, 41, and Independence police officer Cody Allen, 35.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 in northeastern Independence while Mack and another civil process server were trying to carry out an eviction. Acree lost his home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road over back taxes, court records show.

The process servers heard no response after knocking on the door and announcing themselves. A property maintenance person drilled off the locks on the door.

Acree allegedly fired shots, and Mack was struck and fell at the front door after entering, according to court records.

Police officers responded to the home after the other court employee called for help. Allen was struck in the head by another round of gunfire from the house and a second officer was hit in the abdomen, according to court records.

Officers returned fire and ultimately took Acree into custody with injuries that were described as minor.

Friday’s hearing is Acree’s second appearance in court. Last week, after being released from the hospital, he made his first appearance, where Bellamy read him the charges.