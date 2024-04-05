Independence lifts boil water notice after tests come back clean

The boil water notice in Independence was lifted on Friday afternoon, just over a day after it was put in place for all homes and businesses.

The city said in a statement the tests of the city’s water system on Friday determined it was safe to drink the city's municipal water without boiling it anymore.

Construction crews work Thursday afternoon to clamp off a water main break in Independence that put businesses and residences on a boil water notice. The notice was lifted on Friday.

The notice was first issued on Thursday after a contractor doing work on C street struck a main waterline.

City public works crews fixed the break on Thursday and sent two water samples to be tested, both of which came back on Friday with no contaminants.

